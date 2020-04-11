Morgan Stanley Lowers H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $15.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

