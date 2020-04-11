Morgan Stanley Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $26.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,042. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

