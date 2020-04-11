Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $9.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 8,473,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,633. Invesco has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,260,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after buying an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

