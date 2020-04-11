MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $761.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.50 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,775. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

