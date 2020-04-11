MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 in the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

