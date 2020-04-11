Multi-collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $79.90 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 80,214,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,687,633 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

