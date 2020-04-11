Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $505.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

