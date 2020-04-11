NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $126.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. 4,008,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,072. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

