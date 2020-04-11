ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$13.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,614,478. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $985,119. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,818,000 after buying an additional 512,370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after buying an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

