OST Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. OST has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $139,904.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Binance, IDCM and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

