PIVX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $537,464.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PIVX has a market cap of $14.02 million and $537,464.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24 and Upbit. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017392 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Binance, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Graviex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

