Populous Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Populous has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $906,488.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003143 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.