Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will report $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medicl.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

PROF traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 80,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,714. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

