Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will report $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medicl.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

PROF traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 80,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,714. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.