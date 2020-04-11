qiibee (QBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $128.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $128.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,298,261 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

