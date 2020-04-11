Raise (RAISE) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $165,069.62 and $8,532.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

