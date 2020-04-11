ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0006

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $94,061.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.01085052 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00280325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174256 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007569 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00059040 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BiteBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.