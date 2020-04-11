Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $109.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 1,497,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,314,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.