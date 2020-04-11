Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,436.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

