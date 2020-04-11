SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wedbush

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $56.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.32.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

