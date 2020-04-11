SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.16 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, Upbit and Huobi. SALT has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $8,361.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02715348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap, ABCC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

