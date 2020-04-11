SmartCash Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $136,606.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02304233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.74 or 0.03369111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00617058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00778434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076447 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00526398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.