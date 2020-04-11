Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SONM has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 133,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 238,397 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

