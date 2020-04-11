SophiaTX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,397.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $106,045.70 and approximately $7,397.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.04516230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009695 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.