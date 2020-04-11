Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $51.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.71.

NYSE PII traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

