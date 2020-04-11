Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $45.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

