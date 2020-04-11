Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $45.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.
NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.