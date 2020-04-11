Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $300.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $358.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.65.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.