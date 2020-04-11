Storeum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded 98.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storeum has a market capitalization of $47,649.43 and $364.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000483 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

