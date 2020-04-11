Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003874 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Coinrail. Stratis has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $429,710.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001209 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,755,683 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bithumb, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Coinrail and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

