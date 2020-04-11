SunTrust Banks Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $47.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $107.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $97.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 414,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

