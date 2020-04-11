Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Tether has a total market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $40.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, FCoin, BitForex and MBAex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BtcTurk, CoinTiger, BitMart, Upbit, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, EXX, Coinut, CoinEx, BigONE, OOOBTC, OKEx, BitForex, ZB.COM, Liqui, Kryptono, IDAX, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, B2BX, CoinBene, Huobi, HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, UEX, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, IDCM, ABCC, Bibox, Iquant, Cobinhood, Kraken, C2CX, DigiFinex, TDAX, ChaoEX, MBAex, Instant Bitex, QBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

