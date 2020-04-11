Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Tetra Tech's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is currently focusing on high-end consulting and engineering services. It remains bullish about its growth prospects for the U.S. federal, U.S. state and local, U.S. commercial, and international clients. For fiscal 2020, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $3.40-$3.55 per share, up from $3.35-$3.55 per share mentioned earlier. For the fiscal year, Tetra Tech expects revenues of $2.4-$2.6 billion, whereas it recorded $2.4 billion in fiscal 2019. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Rising costs, concerns related to the U.S. federal business and headwinds related to international exposure might be dragging. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for second-quarter fiscal 2020 have been lowered.”

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

