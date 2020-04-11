Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Torchlight Energy Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 -$9.84 million -3.43 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors $10.73 billion $556.27 million 5.36

Torchlight Energy Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources’ peers have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors -26.74% -3.83% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors 2546 9520 13022 437 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 92.68%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torchlight Energy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources peers beat Torchlight Energy Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

