UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

