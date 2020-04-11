UBS Group Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $16.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

