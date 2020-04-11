Unibright Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $640,483.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

