ValuEngine Downgrades Independence (NYSE:IHC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Independence from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Independence stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.78. Independence has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Independence by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 257,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

