ValuEngine Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

