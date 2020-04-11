Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 559,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $584.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 311,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after buying an additional 244,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

