Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0026

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, Huobi and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $489,797.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00615350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008435 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coindeal, Huobi, BiteBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, YoBit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

