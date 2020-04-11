Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $41.63. 501,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,996. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,289 shares of company stock valued at $488,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

