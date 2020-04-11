VIDY (VIDY) Hits One Day Volume of $3.07 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.04559748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

