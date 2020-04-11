Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. 57,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $617.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

