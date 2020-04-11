Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $104.50. 31,447,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.