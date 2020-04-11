Waves Market Cap Reaches $101.56 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $101.56 million and $58.70 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Huobi, COSS and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,641,414 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub, Exrates, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Indodax, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Kuna, Coinbe, Tidex, Exmo, COSS, Liqui, Bitbns, Coinrail, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

