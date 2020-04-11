WAX Price Tops $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. WAX has a market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $687,821.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, WAX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,637,907,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,282,863 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bibox, Tidex, Huobi, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

