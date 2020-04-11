Wedbush Cuts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $8.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 1,769,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

