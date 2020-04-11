Wedbush Increases Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $41.00

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 188,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 79,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $389,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

