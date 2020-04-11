Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

AMH stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 4,469,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,791,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after buying an additional 179,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

