Wells Fargo & Co Trims Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price to $34.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 819,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,628. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,844,000 after acquiring an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,531,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.