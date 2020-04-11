Wells Fargo & Co Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $70.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.53.

QTWO traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 381,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,273 shares of company stock worth $28,331,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,357,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

